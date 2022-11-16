West Virginia University is cutting four master’s degree programs in public health, following approval by the school’s Board of Governors on Friday.
The programs include social and behavioral sciences, occupational and environmental health science, epidemiology and biostatistics.
School of Public Health administrators requested the termination of the programs back in June, with the goal of creating more “attractive” degree offerings for students.
Now, the college will offer a new single master’s degree program in public health next semester, which is designed to encompass each of the former programs and increase “professional preparation” for students.
“Students who would have enrolled in much more specialized programs are now getting exposed to a wider content area,” Associate Provost Mark Gavin said. “I think the hope is that it creates a more compelling, attractive program for students over time that will be, you know, positively reflected in enrollment growth.”
The new program is still accredited by the National Council for Education for Public Health.
Erik Carlton, senior associate dean of academic and student affairs for the School of Public Health, said master’s students completing their second year will finish out the old program, while first-year students will be enrolled in the new program.
“It is the same [master’s of public health program] we’ve had for nearly 25 years, only more competitive and student-centric than ever,” Carlton said.
He added that an online version of the program will be offered next fall semester as well.
A similar effort was made last year when the Board of Governors approved the termination of more than a dozen degree programs, primarily within the Creative Arts College. The decision marked the first major step in the school’s ongoing “academic transformation” aimed at improving degree offerings for students.
Additional majors were identified for improvement that same year following an exhaustive review process by the Provost’s Office.
Often citing low enrollment in these majors, school officials continue to search ways to make academic programs more “compelling to students.”
Provost Maryanne Reed said in a board meeting Friday that some improvements have been made since last year’s review process, including programs in the Geology and Geography departments — once identified as areas of “concern.”
“Several departments … are reconfiguring their academic programs to be more relevant, more appealing to students and more efficient,” she said.
Earlier this semester, the Provost's Office began incentivizing faculty to collaborate across colleges in developing new academic programs.
“The whole idea again is to create these new and appealing programs, and some of them are interdisciplinary,” Reed said.
This comes at a time when fewer students are returning to WVU each year.
In September, school administrators reported a “significant decline” in student retention for the fall 2022 semester, despite an increase in first-time freshmen.
Gavin said the changes being made in the School of Public Health address these issues by creating a program that school officials believe will be more “attractive” to students, matching broader efforts led by the Provost’s Office in the past year.
“Through academic transformation, we have been looking for ways to do exactly what [the School of Public Health is] accomplishing with this change,” Gavin said. “So, it’s always about refreshing.”