West Virginia University told its employees Thursday that they would no longer be allowed to purchase printer supplies for offices using school funds.
School officials said the ban goes into effect immediately and will act as a way to reduce spending across all university departments.
The decision comes as WVU continues to navigate a $45 million budget deficit brought on by declining student enrollment and high costs.
According to a press release, employees are prohibited from using university funds to purchase copiers, printers, scanners, ink, toner or related equipment other than paper for on-campus and at-home offices.
Details on what officials are calling a print management plan were first shared during a Faculty Senate meeting Monday. Rob Alsop, vice president for Strategic Initiatives, said it was one of the easier ways the University could reduce spending during the deficit.
“Over the past few weeks, we’ve been looking at a pretty sizeable deficit, and I asked my team what’s an example of some low-hanging fruit that we can do to try to take away some cost pressure,” he said addressing a room full of faculty.
Alsop said that the University spends about $250,000 on network printers outside of its Manage Print program, which was created in 2005. In the past, the cost-effective program was optional for employees.
“While someone may have to walk down the hallway or set up to use a copier and printer on a floor and they won't have a printer on their desk, we think we can knock off $150,000-180,000 or more as we leverage our Managed Print contract,” Alsop said.
This is the most recent measure school administrators have taken to reduce costs.
In January, the University implemented a hiring freeze and a series of budget cuts affecting hospitality and travel. At that time, employees were asked to reduce printing.
School officials said the recent move to reduce costs associated with printing is “the most cost-efficient and sustainable option moving forward.”
University departments are allowed to use existing printers outside the Manage Print program until the end of June. After that, the school will longer support devices outside of the program.
According to school officials, those devices will be gathered for surplus by the chief business officers in each department. However, faculty are allowed to keep existing devices that were bought using research contract funds.
If an employee would like to request an exception for their device, the University said they must submit a Printer Exception Form.
Additional information about the Manage Print program can be found on the school’s FAQ page. For assistance on a WVU-managed printer, employees are encouraged to contact their department or college IT support team.
“But as we look to try to save costs, every bit that we can work through helps us navigate it,” Alsop said.