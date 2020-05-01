Base tuition and fees for West Virginia University students will remain unchanged for the 2020-21 academic year, the WVU Board of Governors announced on Friday.
“While the university is facing financial challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in the interest of our students and their families during these difficult times our board has chosen not to increase tuition for the 20-21 school year,” Board Chairman David Alvarez said in a statement.
The announcement comes with the University envisioning “a return of students to its three campuses in the fall.” On-campus instruction was ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
According to the press release, tuition and fees will remain at $8,976 per year for residents of West Virginia and $25,320 for non-residents.