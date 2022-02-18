Two executives from Sodexo, the international company that runs WVU dining halls and campus eateries, spoke to the University Board of Governors Friday after a rocky period for campus dining halls.
Earlier this month, the Daily Athenaeum reported on a student who was served raw chicken in a campus dining hall and health inspectors finding dozens of violations in Sodexo-run kitchens.
Sodexo Senior Vice President Carty McMullen said she takes personal responsibility for supporting employees at the WVU dining halls and assured the board that company leadership was committed to providing quality food for students. She said Sodexo is adding two full-time food safety positions, conducting increased training for staff and checking the temperature of food every half hour instead of every two hours.
“While it’s not an excuse, it is important to acknowledge the significant staffing issues and supply chain shortages that we’re facing,” McMullen said, adding that these issues are being felt by businesses across the country in the service industry.
Board member Charles Capito asked if the raw chicken incident was an isolated event. McMullen said the rest of the chicken was pulled from the line, and after an investigation they believe it was an isolated incident.
She said the issue was a supply chain problem as fully-cooked chicken is normally ordered, but in this case they received a raw product.
Officials from WVU and Sodexo and members of the board applauded the work of employees in the dining halls and other campus eateries.
"While there are a couple of instances we need to improve upon, we have a lot of employees at the University and Sodexo who've gone above and beyond,” said Rob Alsop, WVU vice president for Strategic Initiatives.
"Please express the board's appreciation to your employees for showing up every day,” said board president Tom Jones.
McMullen said that employees care deeply about providing high quality food to students and were devastated by the recent reports. She said Sodexo is allocating a lot of company resources to ensure onsite employees are supported.
She said Sodexo hired a food safety supervisor who started in the beginning of February and is in the process of hiring a dedicated food safety manager. There will also be additional on-site training for employees over the next few months.
“This is important to us. We are focused on it, and we are committed to getting it right,” McMullen said.
A third-party independent company completes annual audits of food safety practices and procedures. McMullen said audits will now happen twice a year.
The additional inspections by Sodexo food safety employees will be in addition to regular inspections from the WVU Environmental Health and Safety and the Monongalia County Health Department.
The University plans to launch a dashboard to share the results of dining hall inspections by WVU inspectors. Inspections from the health department are publicly available.
Sodexo executives said they want to hear from students and are starting weekly meet-and-greet events to provide an open forum for people who eat at the dining halls.
"We respect the perspectives of our students in our community and we act swiftly and really expeditiously to address any concerns,” Merlyn Bowen, Sodexo vice president for strategic partnerships.
The board approved Friday a $1.3 million proposal to renovate Summit Cafe, one of three on-campus dining halls, this summer. Renovations at WVU’s regional campuses were also approved.
The money for the upgrades will come from the Sodexo Facilities Enhancement Fund.
In March, the board extended Sodexo’s contract with the University until 2033. WVU first began outsourcing food services to the company in 2018.
"An army marches on its stomach. And our University thrives on the satisfied stomachs of our students,” said WVU President Gordon Gee on Friday.