WVU’s Board of Governors has amended two rules in order to comply with the new federal Title IX regulations.
WVU Title IX Coordinator James Goins Jr., said these amendments are meant to serve as an outline for how the University can address certain Title IX violations.
According to the BOG Governance Rule 1.6, prohibited conduct including discrimination, harassment, sexual misconduct, domestic misconduct, stalking, retaliation and certain relationships that occur within the University’s jurisdiction must be addressed.
According to the governance rule, WVU’s jurisdiction covers formal complaints of sexual harassment including Quid Pro Quo, sexual assault, domestic misconduct and stalking that occur in a university education program or activity and within the United States.
Prohibited conduct including incidents on campus, off-campus but interfere with education, affect orderly operation or endanger the health and safety of the University community would also fall under the University's jurisdiction.
“That doesn’t mean we as an institution have to limit our [scope of enforcement],” Goins said. “There are certain procedures that you have to go through if a complaint falls in that Title IX rubric.”
Goins said under this jurisdiction, misconduct such as sexual exploitation is not specifically mentioned. However, he said there are other policies and procedures in place that address issues not specified in these amendments.
Goins said when these final rules were put into place, the University was put in a tough position due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said only a short window was given to establish these rules by August 14 with approval from the Board of Governors.
“We have been working diligently,” Goins said. “We have to get these policies updated in a very short timeframe.”
Through the emergency rule making procedure, these rules will only be in effect for no more than 90 days. Goins said this leaves room to adjust the amendments if need be.
Amended rules will be posted for 30 days beginning August 17 for public comment. Comments will be posted on the University's policy website and will be reviewed and considered when making revisions.