WVU’s Board of Governors approved the 2024 budget with tuition increases, as well as graduate program discontinuations and the College of Creative Arts and Reed College of Media merger during their regular session Friday.
The approved 2024 budget shows reductions of around $10 million, $7 million of which is attributed to campus worker reductions. The University will also draw from one-time WVU Foundation funds.
The Joint Finance and Facilities and Revitalization/Strategic Plans and Initiatives Committee met Thursday to discuss the 2024 Financial Plan. They discussed the University’s $45 million budget deficit, noting its need to trim expenses by an additional $24 million with permanent reductions during the fiscal year 2025.
The financial plan confirmed that 132 positions have already been cut, clarifying that no tenure or tenure-track positions have been terminated in preparation for the 2024 budget.
To combat the budget crisis, the Board approved the committee’s proposed nearly 3% tuition increase for the upcoming fiscal year without further discussion.
In-state undergraduate students will see an increase of $132 per semester, while out-of-state undergraduate students will see a $396 increase per semester. In-state graduate students will experience a $153 increase per semester and out-of-state graduate students will pay $405 more each semester.
Housing and dining fees will also see slight raises.
“We’ve had pretty extensive discussion about tuition fixes and how painful they are on the student body overall,” Finance and Facilities Revitalization Committee Chair Marty Becker said to the Board. “University can take some comfort in that over the last five years, we’ve averaged less than 2% in tuition increases, which is still 2%, but it’s not near what we’ve seen at other institutions.”
The Board also approved the Provost Office’s recommendations for non-terminal graduate program discontinuations determined by their graduate portfolio review. The vote of approval was quick with no further discussion or question.
Twelve graduate programs were voted for discontinuation: the master’s in finance, the Ph.D. in accounting, the master’s in digital technology and connected learning, the master’s in elementary education, the master’s in instructional design and technology, the master’s in secondary education, the master’s and Ph.D. in agriculture extension education, and the master’s in recreation, parks, and tourism resources.
The in-person master’s in safety management, Ph.D. in occupational safety and health and master’s in coaching and sport education were also approved for discontinuation.
Provost Maryanne Reed said that two programs appealed their recommendations but were denied.
Additionally, the Board approved Reed’s recommendations for three graduate programs to continue at their current state, 21 to continue with improvement plans and one to become a cooperative program.
Reed said that the Provost’s Office’s review of all other academic programs in partnership with rpk Group is continuing as planned. The campus community can expect to learn which programs were marked as programs of concern the week of July 10.
Identified programs will undergo a second review process to determine whether they will be discontinued or altered.
According to the transformation timeline approved at the BOG’s last meeting, faculty will be notified by their deans and chairs of programs recommended for reduction or discontinuation on Aug. 11.
The Board will vote on final recommendations after a few-week appeal hearing window on Sept. 15.
WVU Tech and Potomac State College will follow a different schedule for program review and reductions.
Academic Support Units (ASUs) are also experiencing a review by the Provost’s Office and rpk Group with recommendations for discontinuation or restructuring to be shared with the Board in late July, according to Reed.
The Board also voted to endorse the merging of the College of Creative Arts and the Reed College of Media, first announced June 14. Reed said the leadership structure and name are still in the works.
“It’s a great example of change that puts our students first by aiding their recruitment, their retention, their persistence and graduation,” President E. Gordon Gee said. “This new college will serve as a hub of creative activity and hands-on learning through creative and strategic storytelling.”
“In fact, I love to call it … the new college of creativity.”
The merged college is expected to launch on July 1, 2024.
Reed also announced that the University was recently granted permission to delay its 10-year re-accreditation review by the Higher Learning Commission, which should have taken place this upcoming academic year, to the 2024-25 academic year as a result of the University’s transformation and downsizing.