Two lawsuits have been filed against the WVU Board of Governors following February’s rockslide incident that left three hospitalized.
The incident, which occurred on Monongahela Boulevard, caused a boulder to strike a car on the roadway before colliding with a PRT car.
Susan Cramer, a resident of Morgantown, and Chloe Bolin, a WVU animal and nutritional science student, have filed separate lawsuits in Monongalia County Circuit Court after sustaining serious injuries from the incident.
According to Cramer’s lawsuit, the large boulder that crashed into her vehicle during the incident came from WVU property.
The suit also claims that the property that caused the incident was in unstable condition, and it was a common occurrence for large rocks to fall from the property, and “in fact, the WVUBOG has been aware of the problem of falling rocks from the WVU Property for decades.”
Because of the incident, Cramer suffered 11 serious and permanent injuries including several bone fractures, according to the lawsuit. She has been unable to return to work, is unable to care for herself without assistance from family and friends, and has incurred more than $400,000 in medical expenses, according to the lawsuit.
Bolin’s lawsuit also claims WVU had prior knowledge of the dangers the hillside posed to traffic, but neglected to take action in order to prevent debris from affecting the roadway and surrounding areas.
According to Bolin’s lawsuit, the incident caused multiple serious or permanent injuries, some of which required surgery. Her medical expenses exceeded $100,000.
As a WVU student, Bolin’s lawsuit also claims her coursework was disrupted due to the incident as well as her ability to enjoy everyday activities and fulfill everyday responsibilities.
Both lawsuits are seeking compensatory damages for “pain, suffering, emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life, inconvenience, past and future medical and life care expenses, attorney’s fees, and other such damages,” as well as other relief.