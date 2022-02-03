WVU has canceled in-person classes with a start time before 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb 4, due to expected inclement weather and worsening road conditions. Online classes will not be impacted.
Everything else at WVU, including buses and the PRT, will being normal operations at 9 a.m.; however, WVU suggests that students and employees call ahead before venturing out to ensure locations and services are open as conditions may change or services may be limited.
For example, the Monongalia County Health Department has canceled COVID-19 community testing tomorrow at the WVU Rec Center.
In an email, WVU said students should report to classes beginning at 10 a.m. or later. Tests and assignments due prior to 10 a.m. Friday will be due at the next class period.
WVU said that if students cannot get to class because of adverse weather or road conditions, they should contact their instructors as soon as possible. If faculty are unable to get to class, they are also asked to notify their students as soon as possible so that students do not embark on unnecessary travel.
WVU Health Sciences faculty, staff and students who are working in patient care areas or in clinical rotations should check with their dean, program director or clinic manager.
University officials plan to continue to monitor weather reports from the National Weather Service and conditions on campus.