WVU has canceled all study abroad programs for the 2020 Fall semester.
"We understand how disappointing and frustrating this news may be as we have worked with each of you this past semester, or even year, to find the perfect program to meet your academic and personal goals," Vanessa Yerkovich, education abroad director, said in an email to students who had planned to study abroad. "We have not made this decision lightly and feel that it is in the best interest for your health and safety."
Yerkovich said students are encourage you to work with WVU Education Abroad office to postpone their semesters abroad. She said those affected by the cancellation will have priority for future exchange nominations once travel restrictions are eased.
"This pandemic has illustrated how interconnected our world has become and will continue to be in the future," Yerkovich said. "As Global Mountaineers, we know you will be prepared to succeed."