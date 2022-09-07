West Virginia University's first known case of monkeypox was confirmed Wednesday by school officials.
The student who tested positive for the disease has been seen by health care workers and is currently in isolation, according to a campus-wide email.
“Currently, the risk of monkeypox transmission on our campus and across the state is very low and with proper safety precautions, there is no need for elevated concern,” said Dr. Carmen Burrell, medical director of WVU Medicine Student Health and Urgent Care. “You can prevent infection by avoiding direct contact with rashes, scabs or body fluids from a person diagnosed with monkeypox and wearing a mask if you are in prolonged close contact with someone who has symptoms or a confirmed infection, such as in a health care setting. Anyone exposed should monitor for symptoms for 21 days and if symptoms develop, isolate until evaluation by a healthcare professional can be obtained.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox "symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox."
University health officials said risk of transmission on campus is very low.
Although WVU said it wouldn't issue public communications for each new case, those believed to have had exposure to someone with the disease will be notified individually.
WVU said will work with the Monongalia County Health Department to "increase awareness, provide educational resources and share information about vaccine availability."
Students can learn more about monkeypox at the WVU Health Sciences website.