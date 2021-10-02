WVU crowned Raimah Hossain and Kylie A. Parker as Homecoming Royalty during the halftime of the football game against Texas Tech.
This year the terms King and Queen were retired this year in an effort to be as inclusive as possible.
The Royalty were voted on by the student body from a group of seven finalists.
Both of the Homecoming Royalty will receive a crown, bouquet of flowers and a scepter. The Royalty will choose which style of crown they want to wear.
The cloak normally given out to the Homecoming King will not be handed out this year.
Raimah Hossain, a senior biomedical engineering major from Starkville, Mississippi, is sponsored by Camp Kesem at WVU. She serves as the inclusion coordinator for SGA, an ambassador for the WVU Honors College and a member of Camp Kesem at WVU. Hossain is a participant in the WVU Summer Undergraduate Research Experience and served as a “Say it Loud” TedxWVU speaker in 2020. She is also a Neil S. Bucklew Scholar and Diversity Scholar.
Kylie A. Parker, a senior exercise physiology major and member of the Honors College EXCEL Program from Wheeling, is sponsored by Chi Omega Sorority where she serves as the president. She is also a member of the Honors EXCEL program, Exercise Physiology Club and peer mentor and teaching assistant for the Honors College. Parker is the recipient of the Scholarship of Distinction, Arista Cup (Panhellenic) and has been selected for the Nancy Walton Laurie Leadership Institute.