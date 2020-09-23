WVU and the WV Department of Highways have finished construction on the hillside remediation project along Monongahela Boulevard, seven months after a large boulder fell from the cliff above the roadway striking a vehicle on the road and PRT car, sending three people to the hospital.
April Kaull, WVU executive director of communications, said in an email that the project was "substantially complete" last Friday.
"Inspections, cleanup and restoration of the shoulder need to be finished before the lane is re-opened," Kaull said. "A timeline on that is still to be determined."
$2.9 million in funding for the project was approved by the WVU Board of Governors in June. The project involved the stabilization of a 400-foot sandstone bed and the installation of a 1,600-foot barrier fence.
The stabilization was needed due to the unique geological composition of the hillside with sandstone secured by a layer of hardened clay, said geology professor Steven Kite in an interview earlier this summer.
Kite said water runs through the clay and expands in colder temperatures. This process of freezing and re-freezing erodes and de-stabilizes the hillside.
Lawsuits were filed last month by occupants of the car on the roadway and the PRT car after they sustained serious injuries. The lawsuits claims the WVU BOG knew previously about the dangers posed by the unstable hillside but neglected to stabilize it.