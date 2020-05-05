The move-out process of West Virginia University's residence halls will begin on May 11, according to an email sent to dorm residents from University Housing and Residence Life on Tuesday. Move-out will take place through May 30.
Dorm residents will be required to schedule a time slot in which to retrieve their belongings. More information will be sent via email throughout the day on Wednesday, May 6, in order to register for a time.
According to the email, "there will be multiple time slots throughout the day for each residence hall."
Time slots are Mondays through Saturdays, excluding May 17, and May 23-25.
The email also notes that those who arrive at their respective residence halls without being scheduled for that time and date will be denied building access.
Many of WVU's residence halls have been near-empty since the University opted to end on-campus instruction during the spring semester due to COVID-19 concerns. Remote classes began on March 30.
Update: More information can be found in a recent post on the University's Housing website.