West Virginia University will likely have a $35 million budget deficit next school year, President Gordon Gee announced Monday, during his State of the University address.
Gee said the deficit could grow to $75 million in the next five years based on student enrollment and inflation projections alone.
“We need to better understand the reality we face,” Gee said in his address. “Keep in mind the University operates on a budget of $1.3 billion. A $35 million deficit equals about 3% of our total budget. From a short-term financial perspective, that number is manageable.”
The announcement comes just months after school administrators enforced a series of budget cuts and a hiring freeze for all full-time and temporary positions, which they say was brought on by the pandemic and an over-anticipated enrollment.
On Monday, Gee said the University would need to consider solutions beyond budget cuts to mend the school’s ongoing financial challenges. However, he did not provide an updated timeline on the current cuts and the hiring freeze.
“But we cannot get to where we need to be by merely halting hospitality and reducing travel,” Gee said. “We still need to operate as the R1, flagship institution of our state. It’s clear, therefore, that we need to get to a better place.”
Earlier this month, the WVU Board of Governors tasked Gee with developing a financial strategy to address the looming budget situation. Now, the university president has floated a broad proposal to focus on student success and academic programs as a way to curb the deficit.
The number of students attending and completing degree programs at WVU will continue to be a major player in the institution’s financial future, according to Gee.
From spring 2019 to spring 2022, total student enrollment at WVU decreased by more than 10% — a steeper decline than in previous years — according to data provided by WVU Institutional Research. This matches a larger trend of college enrollment across the state, which has been dropping for more than a decade.
“We had lower freshman enrollment in 2020 and 2021, as well as our international and transfer enrollment. All negatively impacted our financials,” Gee said. “Both years were costly, not only from a financial perspective but also from a cultural and health and well-being perspective.”
Moving forward, Gee said the University will need to address the specific needs of students coming out of the pandemic.
“Our students are also overwhelmed, frustrated and anxious and they still feel the challenges of the pandemic as we do,” he said.
About 25% of WVU students are Pell Grant eligible, which Gee said means they have an “exceptional financial need.”
On Monday, he announced WVU Pledge, a new scholarship designed to support first-freshmen who are recipients of the WVU Promise Scholarship. The new program will cover the cost of tuition and fees, as well as campus living and dining expenses.
“It is imperative that we remove as many barriers as possible to allow our brightest West Virginia students access to higher education. Ensuring that their basic needs are met allows them to focus on their education their future.”
However, some students still have concerns about the affordability of college.
During a Q&A session Monday, Sindupa De Silva, president of the WVU Graduate Student and Professional Student Senate, asked Gee if graduate students should expect additional measures to reduce the cost of attendance.
“It’s a huge hindrance to our success and our experience at this university …,” De Silva said. “So I'm curious as to when we address a lot of these challenges and try to make success more accessible, will fees be part of that conversation?
In response, Provost Maryanne Reed noted her department's recent effort to increase the graduate worker stipend to $15,000.
“I would argue that as an institution, we've done everything we can at this moment in time to support our grad students …,” Reed said. “But you saw, we have limited resources. It’s not a matter of will. It’s a matter of ability to meet those challenges.”
Gee and Reed noted that the University’s ongoing academic transformation process, designed to measure the “health” of degree programs, will also play a key role in cutting the deficit.
“I think what you're hearing is that we need to accelerate that process,” Reed said about the school’s academic transformation efforts. “And so my team and I are beginning to develop an approach to that process.”
While Gee did not share specifics about the University’s financial plan or its timeline Monday, he noted the plan is under development and will aim to secure the school’s financial growth and stability in the coming years.
“We will address our structural budget deficit and create a solid financial foundation,” Gee said. “We simply must do that.”
More information will be provided about the plan during a Campus Conversation scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, according to April Kaull, director of news for University Relations.