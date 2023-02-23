WVU Residence Life hosted its sixth annual Tunnel of Awareness exhibit this week in the Mountainlair Ballrooms.
The interactive, self-paced experience provided students, faculty and staff the opportunity to learn more about topics such as diversity, equity, inclusion, oppression, bias and culture.
Tyler Gailey, associate director of Residence Life, said the annual event is aimed to create a more inclusive and educated environment for students.
“It's just an opportunity for us to focus on one of our goals in the department, which is increasing awareness around diversity and social justice issues that are affecting our campus, community, state and country,” he said. “And really bring that to not only our residents on campus but ultimately the greater campus community as a whole.”
The exhibit consisted of 10 different stations curated by different WVU student organizations and campus offices, each focusing on different social justice issues. This year’s topics included child abuse, black mental health and stereotypes, West Virginia’s healthcare, religious myths, LGBTQ+ rights, women’s resources and the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Gailey said he hopes the exhibit sparks conversation and thought among students and staff.
“I hope it's an opportunity for us to sit down and talk about, you know, the different exhibits that are going on,” he said. “I hope there's something that, when you come through, maybe you hadn't thought of before.”
Each year brings a new set of stations covering a variety of topics.
Gailey said the event also works as a way to spark a connection in the student body.
“Creating some awareness is a good thing, I think, for our campus,” he said. “I think too, you know, this is primarily student-led and driven and so you have the chance to come and support your fellow students and see the hard work that they put into the program.”
Claire Graiser, a resident assistant at WVU, said she enjoys being a part of the event to connect with students and show them new perspectives.
“I think the Tunnel of Awareness represents a lot of issues that maybe a lot of students don't think about all of the time, and getting to see them visually and interact with them helps people maybe see some perspectives they haven't before or find places to connect.”
Students made their way through the exhibit slowly, reading other students' stories and participating in stations containing surveys or free responses.
Mackenzie Acres, a student in WVU’s School of Public Health, said she came to the exhibit to see examples of what she is learning in the classroom.
“In our social determinants class, they've talked about this before and how it's a great experience to be able to see several different things, so we just wanted to come and just look,” she said.
Acres also said it brought her attention to issues in the state she wasn’t aware of before.
“It was definitely eye-opening to realize that there were so many different problems recognized, like lack of coverage and care for pregnant women,” she said. “That was very surprising.”
The Tunnel of Awareness will be available again for students during the spring 2024 semester.
Students looking for resources regarding discrimination can visit WVU’s Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion here.