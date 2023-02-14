West Virginia University administrators are navigating ongoing financial challenges, which they attribute to inflation, the pandemic and declining student enrollment.
As a result, the University has implemented a series of budget cuts and a hiring freeze for all full-time and temporary positions.
“To be successful in a challenging financial period, prioritization of our goals will be critical, as well as being mindful where we choose to spend,” Chief Financial Officer Paula Congelio said in an email to campus leaders in January.
Congelio said a hiring freeze and limited overtime pay has been implemented system-wide. Spending for supplies, contracts and “other items” are suspended.
All purchases other than hospitality and travel greater than $5,000 must be approved by the vice presidents and/or the deans of the colleges/schools, although student-focused events remain. Non-grant funded travel has been limited to mission-critical travel only.
Several other exemptions, cuts and temporary policy changes involving spending for personnel, hospitality, travel and other expenses were outlined in an email to University leadership, deans and budget officers.
According to Congelio, a revised projection of expenses and revenues for 2023 shows that the University is facing a several million-dollar deficit, though the total amount has not yet been shared.
WVU Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop said the information for this would be provided sometime this week.
In a Faculty Senate meeting Monday, some faculty members expressed concerns over how much extensive budget cuts are affecting their classes.
“Have you looked at where spending is occurring? Because I think as faculty, when we get those messages, I think we’ve been operating really on bare bones. And now we’re being told, ‘Don’t make copies. Don’t buy pencils.’ I needed new ink for a printer the other day and I had to put it on ‘grant activity,’” associate professor Emily Murphy said.
Congelio was unable to provide specific areas for spending that are contributing to budget tightening.
“It really is across the University,” she said.
Provost Maryanne Reed said that one reason for the current budget decline is the drop in overall enrollment and retention, despite a increase in first-time freshmen this fall.
According to Congelio, the University over-anticipated enrollment for this academic year, causing it to fall short of the predicted revenue for the budget.
WVU’s enrollment fell almost 2.9% between fall 2021 and fall 2022 and has fallen almost 16.5% since 2012, according to Director of News for University Relations April Kaull.
Kaull said some of this decline may be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, but overall, less enrollment means less resources for the University.
But Reed said this trend may be changing.
“We've seen small declines in retention and persistence post-COVID. But the big thing is we've been graduating larger classes,” Reed said. “But the good news is that our fall 2023 first-time freshmen enrollment is on an uptick, and our fall to spring retention is the highest it's been in five years at 92.4%.”
Still, Congelio said the cost of business for the University has risen “significantly” due to inflation and higher interest rates, higher wages and the increase of goods and services. She said the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays in some commitments and investments by the University that has increased financial pressures.
State funding for higher education has also dropped repeatedly in the last decade. Congelio said this year will be the first the institution has not seen significant governmental subsidies from the federal government and the state of West Virginia.
President E. Gordon Gee said the million dollar gift, courtesy of the Mayor Foundation, may help at reducing the number of students leaving campus and support new retention and grant completion programs that provide financial assistance to students at risk of leaving the University in their final year of study.
“This program, by the way, has shown up to an 87% success rate of helping students,” Gee said.
Reed said the University will be piloting a program in fall 2023 that will provide support to students at risk of not staying at the University, Pell Grant-eligible students, minority students and others who may need “a little bit of extra support.”
“We can’t take our foot off the pedal just yet. And over the next few months, we will need to do everything we can to bring in a robust fall freshman class and to retain the students who are already here,” Reed said. “And I will say that enrollment will continue to be a challenge for us in the years ahead.”
According to Congelio, there will be updates in late April if the outlined budget restrictions will stay in place.