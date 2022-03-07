The West Virginia University Faculty Senate unanimously passed a resolution Monday in opposition to a bill that would restrict conversations about race, gender and ethnicity in classrooms.
West Virginia Senate Bill 498, the “Anti-Racism Act,” passed Monday evening in the House Education Committee 17-7 and will now move to the House Judiciary Committee. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the provision impacting colleges has been stripped from the bill, citing counsel for House Education.
Faculty members said a meeting before the provision was stripped from that bill that they were prepared to email the resolution to members of the legislature if it continued to apply to higher education institutions.
In addition, the bill would allow any student or employee aggrieved by a violation of the act to sue a school district, public charter schools, the state Board of Education, the state Department of Education or employees.
In the resolution, the Faculty Senate said it “rejects any attempts by bodies external to the faculty to restrict or dictate the content of university curriculum on any matter, and will stand firm against any and all encroachment on faculty authority including by the state legislature.”
SB 498 was initially introduced to the Senate by Senator Patricia Rucker on Jan. 28.
Since then, administrators have been keeping a close eye on the bill’s movement as it proceeded through the legislature.
During the meeting, a number of faculty members expressed concerns regarding the impact of the bill on their ability to teach freely if it were to pass.
“Having read the bill, it tries to codify both sides into discussions about race in ways that are really troubling. It also implies that some racial groups might have a harder work ethic than others, which is quite frankly racist,” said Rose Casey, professor of English. “It contradicts the tenant that racism is systemic.”
“As a scholar who works on this, I have to say, that is not something that's up for debate. We don't debate gravity, racism is systemic, we can't deny that.”
If higher education is removed, the University does not plan to continue its efforts to oppose the bill, said Eloise Elliott, faculty senate representative to the state government, prior to the provision being stripped from the bill.
“We debated about that in terms of should we address the pre-K through 12 situation too, but, you know, we decided it would be better if we fought for higher education and let the K through 12 advocates that in their representatives do that only because we didn’t want to make it too complicated,” Elliott said.
Administrators were unsure whether the final version will include higher education during its final state.
“We're dealing with a very divided world at the moment, as you know,” Gee said. “Hopefully, it doesn't even apply to higher education, but K-12 has the same issue. And that's what we're talking about. But in the realities of the moment. I really appreciate the work that our faculty leadership have done.”