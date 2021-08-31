For the first time in over a decade, West Virginia University faculty are preparing to hold a rare assembly of almost every faculty member on a COVID-19 vaccine mandate resolution.
In an email to faculty members Monday afternoon, Faculty Senate Chair Ashley Martucci laid out the procedures and agenda for the special meeting set for Wednesday Sept. 1 at 3 p.m. over Zoom.
A special meeting of the University Assembly, a little-known body of around 2,700 faculty members, hasn’t been called since a 2008 master’s degree scandal involving then-Gov. Joe Manchin's daughter.
Wednesday’s meeting comes after the Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and WVU decided not to require vaccination for students and employees.
The current language that faculty members will be voting on reads: “The Faculty Assembly supports mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all students and employees with limited legally mandated exceptions.”
Last week, a petition garnered names from the necessary 5% of the faculty to call a special meeting. At least 25% of the faculty must be at Wednesday’s virtual meeting for a quorum.
This past May, a resolution in support of a vaccine mandate was proposed at a Faculty Senate meeting by Scott Crichlow, a political science professor. This motion was tabled by a vote of 60-0 after several faculty members expressed concerns about mandating the COVID-19 vaccine before full FDA approval.
A poll of faculty members conducted by WVU this past April found that faculty were close to evenly split on a vaccine requirement.
The poll found 48% disagreed or strongly disagreed with the University’s decision to “strongly encourage” vaccination and not require it. On the other hand, 42% agreed or strongly agreed with the decision. The remaining 9% were undecided.
Of the over 300 faculty members surveyed, almost all of them said they were vaccinated or planned to get vaccinated before the fall semester.
Jared Sims, author of the petition to call the special meeting and an associate professor in the College of Creative Arts, will speak first on Wednesday.
He will be followed in order by Rob Alsop, vice president for strategic initiatives, Jeff Coben, associate vice president for health affairs and dean of the School of Public Health, and finally, WVU President E. Gordon Gee.
After this, there will be a period where faculty members can address the body.
“During the question and discussion segment, you can sign up for a 90-second speaking slot,” Martucci wrote Monday. “Please be prepared to speak. If your thoughts and/or ideas have already been shared, decline the option to speak.”
Next, voting will begin over a secure online survey and results will be announced with 24 hours.
“Please remember this is a space for the University Assembly to engage in dialogue,” Martucci wrote. “As members of the WVU community, I encourage our dialogue to be respectful and kind.”