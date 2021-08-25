After WVU decided not to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine following full approval of the Pfizer vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration this week, the Faculty Senate has called a special meeting of all faculty to vote on a resolution in support of mandatory vaccinations.
"Be it resolved, the Faculty Assembly supports mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all students and employees with limited legally mandated exceptions," the proposed resolution reads.
The special meeting of the University Assembly, a body of almost every faculty member, will be held on next Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 3 p.m. over video conference.
This type of vote is rare, happening only twice in the last 50 years. In 2008, the faculty called for then-President Mike Garrison to resign over a master's degree scandal involving the governor's daughter. Before that, a vote of the entire faculty was called in 1977.
Jared Sims, an associate professor in the College of Creative Arts and director of jazz studies, wrote the resolution.
"This coming from my students and not from me," Sims said in an interview Wednesday. "It's listed as a faculty thing, but we listen to our students. This is part of what our students are telling us."
Sims posted a petition around noon Tuesday and within several hours received signatures from at least 5% of University Assembly members, as required by the Faculty Constitution to call a special meeting of the body.
The Constitution also requires seven-day notice of any non-emergency meetings.
"We do not set the policy for the University, that's set by the administration," Sims said. "The end goal with the resolution is that we want to have everybody who is an employee or a student to be vaccinated just for health and safety of everyone who is on campus."
He said many faculty have asked what they can do to help.
"They simply need to attend the meeting at 3 o'clock on Wednesday," Sims said. "The signatures -- that was just a small phase. We got the signatures that we need to move forward. Now in order to have an effective plan moving forward it's just to simply have people show up."
The resolution mentions the faculty's commitment to in-person instruction and the mental well being of students.
It also makes note that the WVU Health System has mandated the COVID-19 vaccine for employees and that WVU already requires a number of other vaccinations.
"It would be premature for us to comment at this time," said April Kaull, university spokesperson.