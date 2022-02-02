Every freshman’s dining hall nightmare came true for Mackenzie Sherry this past week.
Halfway through eating a chicken sandwich from Café Evansdale, the freshman political science student noticed the center of the chicken patty was completely raw.
Immediately after noticing the raw chicken, she went to the office of WVU Dining Services to voice her frustrations, but no one was there. She then tried calling four times, leaving messages, but was never met with a response or called back.
Sherry said in an interview with the Daily Athenaeum that she was sick for a couple of days following the incident and was unable to eat or attend class.
Once recovered, Sherry said she visited the office of WVU Dining Services and told the person about what had happened. They told her that they were working on it and that there was nothing they could do.
“I pay $25,000 a year to be here, and this is what I get,” said Sherry, adding that she was not offered any compensation and does not plan on going back to the dining hall.
Have a story about a WVU dining hall that we should hear? Email us at DANewsroom@mail.wvu.edu
Heather Labowski, a mother of a different WVU student, posted about the incident in a Facebook group for WVU parents.
“My son is the least picky eater, and he says that this year the food is disgusting, when there is any,” Labowski wrote, attaching a photo of the sandwich.
WVU Dining Services addressed the concerns in an email sent out Monday.
“Reports of raw or undercooked food and limited options — particularly in the evening hours — at some of our dining halls are deeply concerning and reflect neither who we are nor what we aspire to be as an organization,” WVU Dining Services wrote.
Tiffany Peden, a spokesperson for Sodexo, said in an email that staff are taking steps to prevent more students from eating raw food and will be doing more to listen to students.
“Recent reports of serving raw or undercooked food in some of our dining halls is unacceptable and do not reflect our brand standards,” said Peden. “Our goal is to provide an exceptional dining experience for our students and guests, and these reports suggest we are not always achieving this goal.”
University dining halls have had dozens of health code violations over the last academic year, some of which were repeated offenses.
According to the email sent to students, WVU Dining Services attributed these issues in part to significant staffing and supply chain issues caused by the pandemic.
Evan Jacobson, Sodexo general manager of resident dining, said in an interview that staff now conduct temperature checks on food every 30 minutes to identify issues quicker than before. He added that any of these employees who hadn’t completed training did so during the first week of January.
All full-time Sodexo employees are required to obtain food handling permits upon completing training through the Monongalia County Health Department and the International Restaurant Administration, according to Jacobson.
Labowski noted in her post that she had previously spoken to WVU Dining Services regarding the issue but never saw the problem fixed.
“I’m not trying to start controversy,” she wrote. “I’m just hoping that if more people report their experiences to the school things will get better.”
WVU Dining Services encourages students and parents to voice any concerns with them at 304-293-9999 or dining@mail.wvu.edu.