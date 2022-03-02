The Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS) sent a letter to University administrators earlier this month that outlined financial burdens facing graduate research and teaching assistants.
The group of graduate students is expected to meet with the Office of Graduate Education and Life sometime in March to discuss concerns over wage rates for graduate workers.
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed briefly addressed the letter in a Faculty Senate meeting on Feb. 14. She said that her office has been considering the minimum stipend as the cost of living rises, even before the petition.
“The food prices alone have gone up, something like 25%, and housing in Morgantown is very expensive,” Reed said. “We have some graduate students who are on food stamps and going to our food bank, so it is an issue that we want to address.”
The Provost’s Office is exploring the idea of raising the minimum stipend and are assessing the funding necessary for a raise, according to Reed.
“We know that graduate students are extremely important to the institution,” she said. “They contribute to our research and our teaching missions, and we want to support them in every way that we can.”
According to the letter from GPSS, graduate students working a maximum of 20 hours per week receive a minimum taxable stipend of $13,500 over nine months.
Over a hundred additional students have signed the letter from GPSS since it was initially sent to administrators.
Interim Associate Provost Thomas said in an email that he has met with GPSS since the letter was sent to him in early February. He said he was “sympathetic” to their concerns and told them he would organize a meeting with WVU leadership soon, which he expects to happen in early March.
Thomas said that his office has been gathering information in regard to the letter, and he will listen to what graduate workers have to say.
“I think there will be a good discussion, but what comes out of this meeting, it’s too early to say,” he said. “I’m hopeful that it will be a productive meeting, and I’m looking forward to it.”