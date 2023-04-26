West Virginia University’s Office of the Provost has appointed Professor Kayla Follmer as the first graduate student ombudsperson amid continued concerns from graduate students.
As the ombudsperson, Follmer will serve as an “impartial third party” for graduate students.
“I don't really have any authority or any investigation power or anything like that, so I'm not a representative for one side or the other. I’m just a neutral party to help students work through challenges or conflicts that they're having in their roles at WVU,” Follmer said.
The University’s Academic Transformation project, which focuses on student success and the health of degree programs, contributed to this new hire, according to a University press release.
Associate Provost for Graduate Academic Affairs Richard Thomas suggested that the University create the ombudsperson position last fall to provide graduate students with an outlet to discuss issues they may be facing within their programs.
“Grad students are a little different than undergrads in that they're working with faculty, and so faculty and grad students are dependent on each other every day,” Thomas said. “When a conflict happens between a grad student and a principal investigator, advisor, department or their program, students really may not know what to do or who to go to talk about it or how to resolve that conflict.”
Graduate students have also faced many challenges over the past year, such as financial stress, including the new fee for international graduate assistants.
Last semester, more than 70% of graduate workers who responded to a survey sent out by the Graduate and Professional Student Senate reported that they felt unfairly compensated to match their cost of living in Morgantown.
GPSS responded by sending a letter to University Administration asking for solutions. The University has responded to these concerns by raising the minimum stipend for graduate assistants, hiring an additional counselor at the Carruth Center for graduate students and adopting a policy that allows them to take paid time off.
According to Provost Maryanne Reed, the University has done what they can to atone for these issues.
“I would argue that as an institution, we've done everything we can at this moment in time to support our grad students … ,” Reed said at the State of University Address in March. “But you saw, we have limited resources. It’s not a matter of will. It’s a matter of ability to meet those challenges.”
The ombudsperson position is included in these efforts, according to Thomas.
Follmer’s background and demeanor made her a contender for the job, according to Thomas.
“She basically understands the way in which individuals have unique ways of experiencing their workplace, their lab, their department, and, quite frankly, she's really easy to talk to.” Thomas said. “I think students really have an easy time discussing those kinds of issues with her.”
These qualities are important, as the ombudsperson’s purpose is to help graduate students make important career decisions and maneuver through conflicts, according to Follmer.
“My role is to help them outline some decision-making options that they have, to help inform them about university policy and procedures and to talk through different pathways they might pursue,” Follmer said.
She said that her Ph.D. in Industrial Organizational Psychology makes her well suited for the position.
“I'm really invested in student well-being, and I found in my role as a faculty member that students often come to me anyway, kind of informally, to ask my opinion or to seek advice,” Follmer said. “I think I've tried to really work hard to create a culture of inclusion that's a safe psychological space for students, and so this seemed to me like an opportunity to leverage that skill set on a larger scale.”
According to Thomas, the ombudsperson will help resolve issues that affect student productivity and mental health.
Although the new position was not created in response to the University’s ongoing budget crisis and declining enrollment, Thomas hopes that it will serve as an aid in student retention.
“Hopefully, [the ombudsperson] will keep them in the program going towards graduation with that being the ultimate goal,” he said.
According to the press release, Follmer will begin her three-year term in fall 2023.
“I've already gotten several emails from students, and I'm so excited to really get started in this position,” Follmer said.