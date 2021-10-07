WVU held three bell ringing ceremonies this week to remember students who have died over the past year since the last bell ringing took place in February 2020.
The ceremonies were coordinated by the Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega, a national service fraternity.
Services began at noon at Oglebay Plaza on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday near the bell of the U.S.S. West Virginia on the downtown campus. All family, friends and members of the University community were invited to pay their respects.
“WVU is a community and that means, like any community, we experience loss,” Kim Mosby, senior associate dean of Campus and Community Life, said. “The bell ringing ceremony is an important opportunity for us to come together to mourn, to honor those we’ve lost and to offer support to their friends, family and loved ones.”
The tradition had been put on hold over the past year in response to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines. Normally only one student is honored during the ceremonies, but due to the lack of services, nineteen students were honored over three services.
Alpha Phi Omega President Shawn Gray led the Monday ceremony. The Navy has granted Alpha Phi special privileges to use the Oglebay Bell for this tradition.
The location of the ceremony holds its own significance in location.
“We are honored that the USS West Virginia bell and mast are on our campus and considering the historical significance the area was designated as a memorial plaza,” Mosby said.
Following the calling out of each individual's name, family and friends were granted time to speak on their behalf. Each family was also presented with a certificate from President E. Gordon Gee and Dean of Students Corey Farris honoring each student and their contributions to West Virginia University.
The certificates signed by President Gee and Corey Farris read: “This certificate is issued in the remembrance of ----- who, in good standing, pursued their academic dreams, made a difference in our campus and community, and will forever be a Mountaineer.”
“I think that we need to have some service that memorializes the students that we have lost. Some way to remember them,” Mosby said. “It’s important for the families, friends, instructors that we remember that the students were and will always be an important part of the campus and the community. They touched people while they were here. The campus is big, but it is a family and when we lose a family member they will be missed.”
Monday, Oct. 4:
- Lauren Renee Cole, Morgantown, died July 9, 2020
- Eric Domanico, South Lyon, Michigan, died July 11, 2020
- Paul Dolan, Kinnelon, New Jersey, died Oct. 10, 2020
- Courtney Kekahuna, Wheeling, died April 28, 2020
- Eric Smith, Clementon, New Jersey, died Feb. 28, 2020
- Charles Nelson, Reisterstown, Maryland, died May 7, 2021
- Claire LaPlante, Independence, died Feb. 26, 2020
Wednesday, Oct. 6:
- April Denning, Morgantown, died Aug. 12, 2021
- Lucas Hayman, Berlin, Pennsylvania, died July 13, 2021
- Stephanie Palmieri, East Hanover, New Jersey, died July 24, 2021
- Jeffrey Jones, High Point, North Carolina, died June 25, 2021
- Hunter Hazen, Hagerstown, Maryland, died June 5, 2021
- Emma Dolin, Edisto Island, South Carolina, died May 31, 2021
- Zion Rogers, Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, died May 25, 2021
Thursday, Oct. 7:
- Madison Statler, Morgantown, died April 24, 2021
- Benjamin Pravecek, Harper’s Ferry, died April 16, 2021
- Megan Scott, Benwood, died Jan. 23, 2021
- Seth Underwood, Parsons, died Dec. 30, 2020
- Keyaira Mambo, Philippi, died April 3, 2020