The Women’s Resource Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for a new nursing pod in the Coliseum.
“I'm thrilled to show you the latest addition to the WVU Lactation Network,” Leslie Tower, director of the Women’s Resource Center, said.
The pod, which is powered by Mamava, is the first of its kind to be placed in West Virginia. The nursing pod is located at the Coliseum’s Mountaineer Gate and is free for anyone to use when they have access to the building.
The nursing pod provides nursing mothers with a private and sanitary environment to breastfeed their babies and gives them space for their equipment without having to use public bathrooms.
“Women need a place to be able to express milk,” Towers said. “When you return to work or to school, and you’ve had a baby, we want to make it easy to make the choice to continue nursing the baby.”
Tower started the Lactation Network in 2006 and has worked with the University to include lactation spots in every building on campus. While she has no plans to add more nursing pods, there are currently fourteen dedicated lactation spaces on WVU’s campuses.
The cost of the pod, according to Tower, is estimated to be between $25,000 to $30,000 with investments from Provost Maryanne Reed.
“There's so many families, so many mothers who are here [at the Coliseum], and we're thankful that the mothers now have a chance to be in a safe and private environment,” WVU’s Women’s Basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit said as a speaker for the ceremony.
Plitzuweit said she is thankful that the pod is opening up just before March Madness begins and in time for the last home game for the WVU’s Women’s Basketball team.
“[The Coliseum] gets pretty hectic. So to have a nice, more quiet place to be able to go that's contained, clean and beautifully decorated is such an asset for us,” Senior Associate Athletic Director for Capital Project, Facilities and Event Management April Messerly said.
Parents who want to use the pod can download the free Mamava app from the Apple Appstore or Google Play, which will alert them if the pod is available and will give them a code to use. If they don’t have access to a smartphone, users can access the space by calling the Coliseum Help desk 304-293-FANS on game days and 304-293-HELP at all other times.
For more information about the Nursing pod or the Lactation Network, visit the Women’s Resource Center website.