Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Dr. Rahul Gupta attended a roundtable discussion with West Virginia University and community leaders Thursday to address national and university efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.
The event, which was proctored by Dean of Health Sciences Clay Marsh and followed by a press conference, occurred in light of the growing use of fentanyl and the release of President Joe Biden’s National Drug Control Strategy to Congress in April of last year.
The strategy plans to address the crisis by using harm reduction practices, treatment and recovery and prevention by reducing the supply of illicit drugs, according to a press release.
“This major shift in policy can be one where we meet people where they are to provide them help,” Gupta said.
He also said the growth of the opioid epidemic in recent years can be attributed to two major factors: a shift from organic to synthetic drugs that can be more cheaply produced in a lab and the way drugs are transported and sold commercially is changing and becoming more accessible.
He said the strategy will combat this by increasing access to life-saving objects, such as naloxone and fentanyl test strips, and encouraging harm reduction, treatment and services such as telehealth.
Senior Policy Advisor for Sen. Joe Manchin Audrey Smith, said the senator, who visited the University earlier this year for a roundtable on mental health, is working on legislation in response to West Virginia experiencing the highest rates of overdoses in the nation.
This includes building broadband, which would increase access to services reliant on internet access like telehealth, as well as the “LifeBOAT Act,” which creates a $.01 stewardship fee for every milligram of opioids prescribed to West Virginians. The fee will be used towards providing treatment options for the state.
Many of the panelists agreed that, beyond policy, “grassroots” efforts like mental health and community-based care are also central to fighting the opioid crisis.
Dr. Lou Ortenzio, who is 19 years sober, said that understanding the shortage of mental health professionals and recognizing community support, such as relying on the faith community, is also important for recovery.
Delegate Anitra Hamilton said that after working in healthcare for over 17 years and witnessing addiction in her community, she believes creating safe spaces for social support and recovery outside of hospitals is increasingly important.
A few WVU faculty and community members who were on the panel discussed their ideas and efforts in combating the crisis, which were focused on bolstering mental health resources and education.
Hon. Michael J. Aloi, WVU College of Law adjunct professor, said that incarceration doesn’t help people with mental illness and that there are inadequacies inherent in the law. He said that, as a professor, he hopes that rising medical and law school graduates will approach people who suffer from addiction differently and without stigma.
“In the justice system, there is a place for accountability. There’s a place for consequences. It’s part of my duty. There’s also a place for hope and second chances,” Aloi said.
Founding Dean of the College of Applied Human Sciences Autumn Tooms Cyprès said that, in hopes of combating low mental health, she has developed an app that is attached to yo-yos, which she provides to new students and that track their concerns based on a series of modules and questions upon downloading.
These questions may range from asking about students’ mental health status to their particular stressors. It then helps them find ways to manage it.
At the same time, data and traffic on the app are collected to inform instructors on how they could be altering their classroom environment, while there is an alternate side of the yo-yo that provides a place where parents can see what stressors they should check in with their kids about.
“So we’re changing not only the way we teach but how we’re supporting our kids,” Cyprès said.
T. Anne Hawkins, director of the Carruth Center, said that, in her experience as a counselor, a large part of both the mental health crisis and addiction can come from disconnection. Hawkins said that, while the University has made several developments in supporting mental health and connecting students, this may become more difficult with the current budget crisis.
“We’ve got to find better ways for students on our campus and students in our middle schools and our elementary schools to connect with one another,” she said. “And I think that’s going to be challenging at WVU in light of budget cuts because those are the first things that tend to go.”
Hawkins said that the treatment “infrastructure” is also broken, in which patients are facing long waiting times for recovery.
She said that one way to solve this is by embedding counselors where they are readily accessible to students and faculty. She said there also needs to be student leaders who are willing to reach out through social media and create solutions.
Azeem Khan, co-chair and founder of the Mountaineer Education Task Force, followed this observation with developments about the group, which is aimed at warning campus community members about the dangers of illicit drug use and spreading recovery and mental health resources.
Khan said the organization has been able to spread awareness through social media in the past, while both educating and helping to reduce the stigma around addiction. He said the group also tries to increase accessibility to Narcan and test strips in response to the growing need he’s seen from students.
“We had students reaching out to us saying, ‘Where can I get test strips? Where can we get Narcan? We know that people are going to be using at these functions,’” he said.
He also said that the seizure of “rainbow fentanyl” pills in Morgantown last year showed students that college campuses and young people are now targets of the epidemic.
“This is a challenge that’s going to require all of our skills, not just some of our skills, and not just some people, but all of us,” Marsh said.
“And one of the roles of the University and the commitment that we will make with the director and the director’s office is we need to not only have these kinds of sessions intermittently, but we need to start to connect all of these threads … that will eventually lead to a beneficial set of solutions on the prevention, treatment and recovery side.”