WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center held a vigil Thursday in remembrance of transgender people who have died due to acts of anti-transgender violence.
The event opened with a statement from Ellen Rodrigues, director of the LGBTQ+ Center.
“We are here today to remember the lives we could not save,” Rodrigues said. "Awareness is a call to action, to uplift trans voices in our curriculum, to design inclusive policies where we need to make sure trans people of color are front and center. It’s also importantly a moment to come together as a community and family to show to our trans friends they are loved, cherished and supported.”
Brad Grimes, program coordinator for the LGBTQ+ Center, spoke further about awareness.
“Transgender day of remembrance is an annual observance on Nov. 20 that honors the memory of transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence,” Grimes said. “It is a culmination of transgender awareness week, which seeks to raise visibility for transgender people and to help with the rest of the issues that the community faces.”
Grimes called on those who were in attendance to come up front and read off the names of the transgender people whose lives were cut short due to violence this year.
In total 36 transgender men, women and non-binary people had been killed in the U.S. in 2022.
The list of names was followed by a moment of silence. Isabella Cortez, gender policy manager for Fairness West Virginia, was the keynote speaker at the event.
“We are here today because this violence has claimed at least 36 innocent lives," Cortez said. "I say at least 36 because there are certainly many others who fall into fatal violence that we don’t know about."
Cortez spoke about how Black transgender people, specifically Black transgender women, are disproportionately affected by hate crimes compared to others who are in the transgender community.
Out of the 36 transgender people who had been killed, 80% were Black transgender women.
Cortez also said transgender people have a much higher rate of mental health problems.
“It seems that everywhere you look there is another statistic that shows just how dangerous this world is for trans people,” Cortez said. “Data from the CDC showed that in 2019, before the pandemic, three in five transgender people reported poor mental health at a 23% higher level than cis[gender] people.”
The organizers of the event provided a Carruth counselor and someone to provide hugs to those in need.
The event concluded with a piano interlude followed by a dinner.