Editor's note: This article includes content about suicide and may be triggering to some readers.
After receiving an anonymous letter that described content related to public suicide on campus, West Virginia University heightened security on the Morgantown campus Monday, including extra police officers and security staff.
While the campus remains open, faculty were asked to be lenient with students who choose not to attend class and many professors have moved classes to online instruction.
"If you feel uncomfortable being on campus today, we are giving you permission to not go," WVU wrote in a tweet.
If you feel uncomfortable being on campus today, we are giving you permission to not go.At the direction of the Provost’s office, professors have been asked to be lenient.If you are having difficulties with your professors, contact the Dean’s office or the Provost’s office.— WVU Mountaineers (@WestVirginiaU) December 6, 2021
Several doors to the Mountainlair will be closed to the outside. People will only be able to access the Mountainlair through the front entrance on University Ave., rear entrance facing the Mountainlair Green and the garage entrances.
Entrances that are closed will still allow exit from the building in accordance with fire code.
TW: suicideIf the author of the letter is reading this, Carruth counselors are at the Lair’s Cathedral Room today (12/6) until 5 p.m. We want to help you. Suicide is not the answer.All Mountaineers are welcome to utilize walk-in counseling at the Carruth Center today as well.— WVU Safety and Wellness (@WVUsafety) December 6, 2021
The Provost's office is directing faculty to demonstrate leniency and compassion towards students who are uncomfortable attending class on campus.
In response to the University's request, many professors have moved their classes online or rescheduled meetings. But others are still meeting in person as planned.
People in need of mental health resources can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255 or the Carruth Center at 304-293-4431.
The University also provided the following list of precautions for the campus community.
- Be alert. Pay attention to your surroundings.
- Unplug from earbuds and earphones when walking outdoors and in public areas. Keep your head up and be aware.
- If you see something suspicious, say something. Call 911 or message the University through the LiveSafe app.
- If you are concerned about your personal safety or the safety of others, call 911.
- If you are not signed up for WVU Alert, you can do so to receive urgent messages from the University.
- You also can get updates from the University at the Emergency website during emergency situations at https://emergency.wvu.edu/.