West Virginia University announced another round of distribution of emergency grant funds to students for the spring 2022 semester on Tuesday.
Last year the University said they would distribute over $27 million in emergency grants as a part of the American Rescue Plan Act throughout the 2021-22 academic year.
Students pursuing a degree on any WVU campus, including those in graduate or professional programs, are automatically considered for allocation as long as they attend classes at least half-time during the Spring 2022 semester.
Eligible students must have also filed their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by Jan. 26.
To check whether your FAFSA has been received, look in the WVU Portal under “Financial Aid Information” then “Eligibility.” If it was received, it should read “Satisfied Requirements” under the 2021-2022 financial aid year.
International students will be contacted by the Office of Global Affairs with further directions if they meet the eligibility requirements.
In addition, the University allows students “whose financial situation has drastically changed” since 2019, the tax year reported on the 2021-22 FAFSA, to submit a Family Contribution Appeal.
FCAs must also meet the Jan. 26 deadline for priority consideration.
The allocations will occur as following:
- Eligible recipients of the Federal Pell Grant with an EFC of zero may receive a spring emergency grant of $1,500.
- Eligible recipients of the Federal Pell Grant with an EFC greater than zero may receive a spring emergency grant of $1,000.
- Eligible non-Pell recipients with an EFC of zero to $10,000 may receive a spring emergency grant of $750.
- Eligible non-Pell recipients of $10,001 to $20,000 may receive a spring emergency grant of $500.
- Non-Pell recipients with an EFC greater than $20,000 will not be considered for the grant at this time.
For more information, see the Emergency Grant FAQ.