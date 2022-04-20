West Virginia University made ACT and SAT scores optional for applicants in the early days of the pandemic and will continue this policy until the end of the Spring 2023 term as administrators decide what to do next.
President E. Gordon Gee said during a Faculty Senate meeting earlier this month that the University will keep standardized test scores optional for admissions. Administrators are currently evaluating whether the change will be permanent or to revert back to requiring test scores.
“As you know, the SAT and ACT have been optional for us and I think we will continue to have that debate about whether or not that should be the case,” Gee said.
WVU made standardized tests optional for admissions in 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Universities nationwide relaxed testing requirements for admissions due to the inability to take the ACT or SAT before admissions deadlines.
“If a student is not able to take the SAT or ACT, we will still admit them to WVU as long as they have shown academic ability on other areas of their application,” George Zimmerman, Executive Director of Admissions and Recruitment at WVU, said in a 2020 press release announcing the change.
However, individual degree programs and scholarships often still require applicants to take the ACT or SAT and provide WVU with their scores.
WVU’s Scholarship of Distinction is a merit-based scholarship based on both an ACT or SAT score and overall GPA. This scholarship can be up to $4,000 for in-state students and $16,000 for out-of-state students.
The Go First Scholarship at WVU is solely dependent on a student’s GPA. It was designed to accommodate test-optional applicants. Go First's maximum amount is $3,500 for in-state students and $12,000 for out-of-state students.
Students cannot receive both the Scholarship of Distinction and the Go First Scholarship at WVU.
If a student is admitted under the test optional process and does not meet specific program requirements, they will be referred to the WVU Center for Learning, Advising, and Student Success.
CLASS was designed to better supports underclassmen students looking to complete prerequisite requirements and explore different paths within their field of study.
Students are still able and encouraged to apply with test scores if they are available.
“It’s also important for students to understand that WVU has implemented a ‘no harm policy,’’ Zimmerman said in 2021 when WVU decided to extend its test-optional admissions policy.
The test optional policy will remain in place through the Spring 2023 term.
“We are re-evaluating for future terms, but no final decisions have been made,” said April Kaull, Executive Director of Communications for University Relations.