West Virginia University’s annual Diversity Week kicked off Sunday with a lineup of more than 30 in-person and virtual events celebrating the different identities and experiences of the campus community.
“We think about diversity all year long. It is a mission for the University. We embrace diversity, and we also are involved with social justice,” Ellen Rodrigues, director of WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center said. “We have diversity week to make sure we also have collaborations.”
Diversity Week is hosted by WVU’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and will include events sponsored by and in partnership with the Office of Global Affairs, the Health Science Center and WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center. Organizations and groups non-affiliated with the University, like the Charleston Women's Resource Center, will also host events.
Rodrigues said students are encouraged to attend lectures and discussion events celebrating contributions and achievements made by individuals of all backgrounds. The week of events is also an opportunity for students and the school officials to enhance partnerships and networking on campus.
With Diversity Week scheduled during LGBT History Month, Rodrigues said the Center wants to provide people with the opportunity to share their stories, connect and collaborate through multiple events.
“One program is this mixer or meet and greet for graduate students and faculty, and it's a program being held in collaboration with Health Science and their Diversity Office,” Rodrigues said. “It's an opportunity for junior professionals, graduate students, to develop and to have a networking opportunity.”
The meet and greet for LGBTQ students and allies will take place on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Health Sciences Pylons.
One other event sponsored by the LGBTQ+ Center is a National Coming Out Day Open Mic, which give students an opportunity to share their stories through poems, songs or storytelling. The event will take place at Maple House on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
“People are welcome to share a song or poem that is meaningful to them or also share their story of coming out, how they see themselves, or what hopes and expectations they have for their future,” Rodrigues said.
Several Diversity Week events will coincide with WVU’s fall family weekend as well on Oct. 14-16.
Caitlin Fulp, a student ambassador with the University’s division of DEI, said she looks forward to Diversity Week every year.
“I feel like it's a great opportunity to merge not only staff and students but the greater Morgantown area. I think it's a great time for all of us to come together, enjoy some fun events, while also furthering our education of diverse and inclusive practices,” she said.
Additionally, Fulp has been working with other ambassadors and WVU’s Career Services in putting together an event during Diversity Week where students are able to have their resumes reviewed and receive a free headshot.
“We just want it to be a good event for students who, you know, maybe don't always have the opportunity to go out and get paid headshots or want to further themselves professionally,” she said.
The Professional Preparation event will take place Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Mountaineer Room in the Mountainlair.
More information about Diversity week and a full list of events can be found on DEI’s webpage.