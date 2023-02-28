A new artificial intelligence software called ChatGPT is causing an uproar in higher education institutions across the country. Now, West Virginia University officials are forming a task force to combat this uncharted territory.
ChatGPT, a software that has been known to write essays, poems, code and song lyrics, has been deemed the start of an “intellectual revolution” by the Wall Street Journal. Others, however, see it as a threat to academic integrity on college campuses.
Accessing this software is alarmingly easy. After creating an account, users can type in an essay prompt and a well-written response appears in mere minutes. While there is a “Plus” version that costs $20 a month, the free version is still showing success for students.
“If you say write a three or five paragraph essay on this topic, like the type you would write on the SAT, it writes a great essay. It really does,” Associate Provost of Undergraduate Education Evan Widders said. “But if I asked it ‘write me five paragraphs on why Athens should have won the Peloponnesian War,’ it’s much less good about answering a question like that.”
Widders said that classes that specifically test with traditional essay prompts will have to change their formats to adjust to this emerging technology.
“If you sort of get a sense for the type of questions that it likes to answer and the type of questions it doesn't like to answer, we're hoping we can really craft papers and things that don't really facilitate ChatGPT writing very good answers to it,” Widders said.
That is exactly what the ChatGPT task force, introduced by Provost Maryanne Reed at the Faculty Senate meeting last month, was formed to do.
Reed said the goal is to “come up with potential solutions that can be shared as best practices across the web community.”
While there has only been one academic integrity report made at WVU in relation to ChatGPT thus far, Widders said concerns about the software are still high.
According to Director of Academic Integrity, Paul Heddings, the AI software makes it more difficult for WVU’s plagiarism-catching software, Turnitin.com, to flag unoriginal work because it is not traditional plagiarism.
“There's a concern that there's a potential that not every type of artificial intelligence use can be caught, but we are confident in our ability to detect when students are turning in work that's not original,” Heddings said.
Widders and Heddings are both members of the task force and share hope that ChatGPT will be manageable under the care of the task force.
“This maybe is going to be a huge problem for our faculty or staff or for our students, and I think this goes beyond just the issue of potential academic dishonesty,” Heddings said. “I think the task force is aimed not only at combating that and making changes to the Policy on Student Academic Integrity but also finding ways to help integrate artificial intelligence into academia in a positive way.”
Heddings said that he is confident in the University’s ability to keep academic integrity violations to a minimum, especially when it comes to ChatGPT.
“You know, just because it isn’t convenient for the University to have this [ChatGPT] available, doesn’t mean it’s not going to be available,” Widders said.
However, some faculty on campus see the new technology as a unique opportunity.
Thaddeus Herman, a professor in multidisciplinary studies at WVU, said that ChatGPT is a topic that cannot and should not be avoided. In the syllabus for all his classes at the University, Herman even included an AI statement that allows students to use software such as ChatGPT as long as it is cited.
“I think the issue comes when students use the technology or any technology then try to pass off the work as their own,” Herman said. “The larger question is not necessarily about how the technology may be used or abused — it's more about, well, what do you have to do to inculcate or engender, create the desire within an individual to actually be honest?”
Herman considers ChatGPT to be a tool for peer reviewing initial drafts of a work in undergraduate education.
“Once you give your paper, or whatever you want to edit, to somebody else, then it comes back with changes, you can say, ‘It’s not really my writing anymore. It’s a product of this collaboration,’” Herman said. “What’s the difference between giving it to a couple peers or giving it to a piece of technology that does the same thing?”
Additionally, Herman was part of a ChatGPT panel where a large group of faculty members came together to share ideas about the software.
“I would like to see a place in the cloud or some sort of digital space where faculty and instructors can share ideas about how they’ve either used the technology in designing their courses or incorporate it into their courses,” Herman said.
As ChatGPT continues to grow, both negatively and positively, the task force will continue to find new ways to integrate it into WVU’s learning environment.
“Like Wikipedia, like Google, like calculators or computers, I think [ChatGPT] will be a huge tool to help learning once we get used to it,” Widders said.