On Monday, West Virginia University announced the creation of a COVID-19 online dashboard, allowing students, faculty and community members to view daily test results across the University system.
Numbers of positive results and total tests will be updated on the dashboard daily Monday through Friday, as well as on the @WVUsafety Twitter account.
Metrics on the dashboard are broken down by faculty and students, as well as by campus. Testing began July 21 on the Morgantown campus, and will begin soon on other WVU campuses.
Beginning today and throughout the semester, we'll be providing updates on the number of positive COVID-19 test results on the WVU Morgantown campus.As of 7/31, there have been 26 total positive results from 4,438 tests since 7/21.More info: https://t.co/EFRgXMfRHX pic.twitter.com/d6CChlPrFg— WVU Safety and Wellness (@WVUsafety) August 3, 2020
Students returning to campus must complete a mandatory COVID-19 test or pay a $250 fine and face disciplinary action. The tests are being conducted through Quest Diagnostics, with results being made available approximately three to five days later.
Employees or students with positive results will be contacted by their local health department with health guidance and to begin contract tracing. Students who test positive or are required to quarantine because of known exposure to COVID-19 should notify the WVU CARE team and employees should notify WVU Medical Management.
The first day of WVU’s fall semester is currently scheduled for Aug. 26.