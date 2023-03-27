WVU President Gordon Gee announced a new scholarship program on Monday designed to support some students with the cost of attendance.
The program — deemed the WVU Pledge Scholarship — will help cover tuition and fee costs for recipients of the Promise Scholarship who have an expected family contribution (EFC) of zero.
“It is imperative that we remove as many barriers as possible to allow our brightest West Virginia students access to higher education,” Gee said in his address. “Ensuring that their basic needs are met allows them to focus on their education and their future.”
Gee noted that about 25% of WVU students qualify for the Federal Pell Grant, saying those students have an “exceptional financial need.”
According to WVU’s Financial Aid website, the program will cover the full cost of tuition and fees, as well as the standard cost for a residence hall room and meal plan.
In Morgantown, a standard dorm room costs $4,350, and the Go 13 meal plan costs $5,262.
Described as a “last-dollar-in program,” the value of each scholarship will be determined by a student’s cost of attendance after receiving other programs like the Pell Grant and Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant.
Students will be automatically considered for the scholarship based on the following eligibility:
Be an incoming first-time freshman for the fall 2023 semester
Have submitted their FAFSA by the May 1, 2023, deadline
Be admitted to the Morgantown, Beckley or Keyser campus by June 1
Be a Promise recipient with an EFC of zero per the FAFSA
Live in a residence hall during each semester the scholarship is received
Recipients can renew the scholarship each school year, as long as they continue living in a campus residence hall and meet the renewal requirements for the Promise Scholarship. They would also need to have remaining costs not covered by other financial aid.
Students registered for WVU Online coursework are not eligible for the scholarship, according to the University.
More information about the WVU Pledge Scholarship can be found on WVU's Financial Aid website.