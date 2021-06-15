On June 15, West Virginia University announced its plans to fully reopen campus for fall 2021 on a regular academic calendar.
Effective June 20, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors on campus. Unvaccinated individuals will still be expected to wear masks, participate in COVID-19 testing and follow quarantine guidelines.
“COVID-19 numbers within the U.S. and West Virginia have significantly decreased as the number of vaccinations has increased,” the University’s press release said. “As of Monday (June 14), there were 2,799 active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, a decrease of 57% from this time a month ago.”
As of June 15, 25.33% of students and 36.14% of faculty and staff had verified their vaccinations with the University.
The previous vaccination percentage milestones for the return to campus will no longer be in effect. Students and employees will still need to verify their vaccination status with the University by Aug. 1 using the housing portal.
At this time, vaccinations aren’t required for students and employees but are “strongly encouraged” by the University. WVU said it will review its vaccine requirements upon FDA approval.
Classrooms, dining halls, transportation and the Student Rec Center will all open to 100% capacity. Student organizations and Up All Night will resume meeting in-person without limitations.
The PRT and WVU buses will operate on a normal schedule. All passengers will be required to wear masks on WVU transportation.
Residence halls will return to standard visitation policies and guests will be permitted. Move in will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Thursday Aug. 12 to Saturday, Aug. 14. There will not be a limit to the number of family members helping students move in, according to the University.
On-campus events including WVU Arts and Entertainment and Athletics events will also be able to resume meeting in-person at full capacity.
University administrators will respond to questions from the campus community in a Return to Campus Conversation on Thursday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m..