Following a petition requesting the cost of a diploma reprint to be waived for alumni in the trans+ community and survivors of domestic violence, West Virginia University enacted changes this week that lowered the fees and made it easier for students to change their names on their diploma.
The University has changed the cost of a diploma reprint for everyone from $75 per diploma to $25. In addition to these changes, WVU is allowing undergraduate students to change the name on their diploma to their preferred name with no documentation required. Previously, this was limited to legal names only.
“It’s always a good thing to keep moving and progressing forward. I wholeheartedly believe that,” said Aimee Pfeifer, WVU registrar. “To meet the needs of the students, the alumni, the campus community, it's always going to be a very positive impact. I mean, with any possibility of change working together for a positive outcome requires constant ongoing conversation with others.”
Pfeifer said in the past, WVU has made exceptions for students and alumni in regards to the diploma reprints and name changes. She also encouraged anyone to reach out and talk to her or the Office of the Provost if they needed help or had any suggestions like this for the University.
Robb Livingood, a WVU Law graduate and author of the petition, believes that the response from the college is a big win for everybody involved. He said this was an opportunity for WVU to set a new precedent, as well as bring a new sense of pride to being a mountaineer.
“I applaud the idea of making diploma reprints affordable to everyone,” said Robb Livingood. “This is especially important for women, who make up most of the name changes, but due to the pay gap, have less ability to pay.”