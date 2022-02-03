WVU maintains their status as an R1 research institution in the recently released 2021 Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
The University achieved R1 status for the first time in 2016 and has maintained its R1 ranking ever since. WVU also remains the only institution in the state to hold this ranking.
R1 is the highest rank in The Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education and is also held by ivy league institutions such as Harvard, Yale, and Columbia.
Carnegie reassesses rankings every three years. Prestigious research rankings are not indefinite after being granted to an institution once – statuses must be maintained.
3,900 institutions were assessed for the most recent rankings, according to a press release. Some of the factors considered during reassessment are the reach of the institution’s research and teaching programs, the number of doctoral degrees awarded, and the amount spent on research.
Out of those 3,900, WVU was one of 146 universities selected for R1 status.
“Earning a top spot in 2016 was such an incredible honor for our University,” President Gordon Gee said in a press release. “Staying on top validates that we are a powerhouse when it comes to research.
In addition to this achievement, the University also surpassed their previous record for external funding for research by $8 million in 2021.
Many research labs remained open at the University during the pandemic, the University said in a release. In fact, research at WVU Health Sciences increased throughout the pandemic with new studies of the virus, drug approvals, and a nasal vaccine.
Fred King, vice president of research at WVU, said that he believes this achievement will attract bright students to the University.
“Our goal, as researchers and scholars, first and foremost, is to produce quality work with real-world implications,” said King. “Recognition comes as a result of doing the right thing at a high level.”