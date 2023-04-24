West Virginia University announced Monday in a press release that they will be moving to test-optional admissions permanently.
Although a multitude of institutions across the country are moving to this admissions policy, WVU is the first university in West Virginia to adopt it permanently.
“WVU is a leader in providing students with new choices when it comes to college and, with this permanent test-optional move, joins the growing number of institutions nationwide that are taking this approach to college admissions,” George Zimmerman, assistant vice president for Enrollment Management, said in a press release.
This policy has been in place temporarily since fall 2020 due to challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but after three renewals to help ease pandemic and admissions-related stress, the policy has been approved by the WVU Board of Governors as permanent.
“Students have been embracing test-optional admissions processes as part of their college searches since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and, going forward, we have an obligation to remove any barriers that may deter those interested in higher education,” Zimmerman said in a press release.
While this policy was initially put in place to account for pandemic restrictions that kept students from taking the ACT and SAT, it additionally helped students feel “more in control” of the admissions process. This contributed to the move from temporary to permanent, Zimmerman said.
The last temporary renewal will last until spring 2024, and then the policy will become permanent.
While students are still encouraged to submit test scores if possible, according to WVU admissions, most programs will not require them.
The School of Dentistry and The School of Pharmacy are among the few that strongly encourage students to submit test scores for direct admission to their programs.
Students who do not meet program requirements, however, will still be eligible for the Center for Learning, Advising, and Student Success, which aims to assist students on the undecided pathway and those who have not yet met the requirements for pre-professional degree programs.
Additionally, the University will continue to offer test-optional scholarships, such as the Go First Scholarship, for those students who take advantage of the new policy. The Promise Scholarship, the Scholarship of Distinction and some other institutional scholarships, however, will still require students to submit ACT or SAT test scores.
To find out more about scholarship and program requirements visit Undergraduate Admissions.