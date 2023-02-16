WVU has named four finalists to compete for the title of the 69th Mountaineer mascot.
The finalists will compete in a cheer-off during the WVU men’s basketball game against Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, at the Coliseum.
The finalists are Braden Adkins a sophomore business administration student, Christian Adkins a freshman biology student, Bailey Gatens a junior social work student and Mikel Hager a senior exercise physiology student.
All four finalists are West Virginia natives.
According to a University press release, the four finalists were selected based on an essay and interview process. The official mascot will be chosen based on their performance in the cheer-off.
The winner will be announced during the men’s basketball game versus Kansas State at 2 p.m. on March 4.
Braden Adkins
Braden Adkins is from Richwood, West Virginia, and is a sophomore majoring in business administration. At WVU he is a member of the Beekeeping club and a volunteer at The Rack.
“The Mountaineer mascot is not only an ambassador for our University but also for the dedicated, hardworking people of the Mountain State,” Adkins said. “As a young person from rural West Virginia, I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve in this role.”
Earlier this year Adkins was also named on the fall 2022 President’s list.
Christian Adkins
Christian Adkins is from Amherstdale, West Virginia, and is a freshman biology major.
He is a recipient of the PROMISE Scholarship and a member of the Honors College and the Mountaineer Maniacs on campus.
“As a proud West Virginian, it would mean the world to me to represent our great University and state in such a unique way,” Adkins said. “It would be an honor to cheer on the Mountaineers as the new mascot.”
Adkins is also a digital media intern for WVU Athletics.
Bailey Gatens
Bailey Gatens is from St. Albans, West Virginia, and is a junior social work major with a minor in gerontology.
On campus, she is a member of the Collegiate 4-H and Country Line Dancing clubs.
“I have dreamt of serving as the Mountaineer mascot since I was a little girl,” Gatens said. “An opportunity to represent the state and University that inspired that little girl to shoot for the stars would be the honor of a lifetime.”
Gatens also works as a tour leader for the WVU Visitors Center.
Mikel Hager
Mikel Hager is from Madison, West Virginia, and is a senior exercise physiology major with minors in psychology and communication studies.
Hager is a recipient of the PROMISE scholarship and a four-year member of the WVU Gold Cheer Team.
“Being selected as the Mountaineer mascot would mean the absolute world to me and my small town of Madison,” Hager said. “Representing Mountaineer Nation and the people of West Virginia as the 69th Mountaineer would be a prestigious opportunity.
Hager also works as a volunteer math tutor at Suncrest Elementary School.