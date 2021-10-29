What's in a name?
The WVU Board of Governors voted Thursday to affirm the name for the college to be formed from the merger of the College of Education and Human Services and the College of Physical Activity and Sports Science.
The newly merged college will be known as the College of Applied Human Sciences.
“There's still a lot of work to be done,” said Provost Maryanne Reed. “But I want to be sure to recognize the commitment and strong leadership of both Dean Tracy Morris and Dean Jack Watson, who have taken the reins and are truly moving mountains to launch this new college.”
She said the Provost’s Office had just contracted a firm to lead the national search for a new founding dean. The college is expected to launch under the new name and with new leadership in July.
There will be three schools housed within the college. They are the School of Education, School of Counseling and Well-being and the School of Sports Sciences.
The move comes as a part of ongoing academic transformation at the University that is being led by the Provost’s Office. This includes a critical review of academic programs and majors with the goal of maximizing WVU’s competitive advantage in the marketplace.