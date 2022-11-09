WVU’s School of Nursing was recently named the best nursing program in West Virginia by RegisteredNursing.org in its 2023 ranking, competing against 27 programs across the state.
RegisteredNursing.org aims to “promote excellence in nursing” by helping current and soon-to-be nurses find the educational and employment resources they may need, according to the site’s mission statement. As part of this mission, the organization wants students to be informed when deciding which nursing school is best for them.
In its most recent ranking of the best nursing programs in the state, WVU’s School of Nursing’s BSN program came in first, scoring a 98.54. This is nearly two points higher than the runner-up, Salem University.
Each of the 27 RN programs in the state were assessed by their current and historical NCLEX-RN, or the National Council Licensure Examination–Registered Nurse, pass rates, or the percentage of graduates who received a passing score or higher, according to the site.
The NCLEX-RN exam assesses a student’s ability to practice safely as an entry-level nurse, testing students on their critical thinking skills and application of what they learned in nursing school, according to Kaplan Nursing. It is also required for licensure.
In 2021, WVU’s Nursing School saw a 99% first-time pass rate on that year’s NCLEX for Bachelor of Science students on Morgantown’s campus, according to the school’s website. The same report says it saw a 100% first-time pass rate in 2020.
RegisteredNursing.org determined WVU’s program as being preparing its graduates for “successful RNs through clinical experiences and state-of-the-art simulations.”
WVU’s School of Nursing not only prepares students for the exam, but it also requires its students to complete a rural clinical practice as one of their degree requirements as part of the University’s commitment to improving health care for all West Virginians, according to its website.
According to RegisterNursing.org, West Virginia has 107 Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs) with shortages in primary medical care, dental or mental health providers. This leaves many job opportunities available in the state.