To commemorate the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, West Virginia University held its annual wreath laying ceremony Sunday morning.
As part of the ceremony, cadets with WVU’s Army and Air Force ROTC will stand for a 24-hour vigil at the University’s 9/11 memorial site, located in front of the Downtown Campus Library.
Cadets played “Taps” and observed a moment of silence Sunday morning in recognition of the exact time the first plane hit the World Trade Center’s North Tower in New York City.
The vigil will last through 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12.
The vigil became an annual tradition in 2002, just a year after the attacks. Each year, university officials observe the hundreds of service members affiliated with WVU who have been part of the Global War on Terror and following military operations worldwide.
During the WVU-Kansas game Saturday, the evening before 9/11, five crew members with the USS West Virginia were recognized for their service. They are currently leading community outreach visits in parts of north central West Virginia, according to the University.
The crew members include Commander Joe Pisoni, USS West Virginia Captain, Master Chief Amanuel McMillan, Chief of the Boat, Lt. Kyle Mosman, Petty Officer First Class Brandon Fowler and Petty Officer First Class Ryan Diaz.