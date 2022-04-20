West Virginia University said in March that it would provide emergency funds to Ukrainian and Russian students impacted by the war. Since then, four of those students have requested financial assistance.
The funds are mostly meant to help cover the cost of the loss of their family’s financial assistance.
The University offered financial aid and summer housing to each of these students, according to Executive Director of the Office of Global Affairs Amber Brugnoli. There are currently nine Ukrainian and 10 Russian students enrolled at WVU.
She also said the University should increase the maximum number of hours these students can work at on-campus jobs.
Support for Ukrainian and Russian students at WVU comes from both private donations to the WVU Foundation and through pre-existing emergency funds for international students, according to Brugnoli.
International students were also eligible for the last two rounds of funding that were given out to WVU students through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Most international students who require emergency funding receive $500 to $1,500, depending on their need. Brugnoli said that it is important to remember; however, that these students are still not eligible for the FAFSA and cannot adjust their financial aid package in the same way as a domestic student.
“Should a student need longer-term or more substantial aid, there are international student scholarship funds available that are both need and merit-based, and these students will be evaluated under those criteria,” she said.
Although these students asked for increased Federal Work Study hours, Brugnoli said they are still limited to 20-hour work weeks for on-campus positions.
One of these students has requested to extend their stay in the U.S., which is being processed by the Department of State. Brugnoli said that the University will offer them financial support in this endeavor as well.
Brugnoli said travel support has been offered to these students to combat the rising cost of plane tickets, assuming they are able to return home safely.
“As part of this, we can work with our international insurance provider and other vendors to gather information regarding flight delay/cancellation rates and other useful info before we actually send a student out,” she said.
“This is especially a concern for our Russian students who would face great difficulty re-entering the U.S. if their plans were interrupted and they ultimately couldn’t get home.”
So far, no students have taken up the offer of summer housing, but the University will keep that open.
There is no designated space for housing yet, but depending on the amount of time and accommodations the student needs, including whether or not they have family or medical concerns, Brugnoli said Student Life is helping them find spaces on campus, and local hotels are offering the University reduced rates.
“This could become a greater need the longer the conflict lasts,” she said.