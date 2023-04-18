Facing a $45 million budget deficit, West Virginia University is giving its employees the option to reduce their time at work.
Rob Alsop, vice president for Strategic Initiatives, outlined the new program Tuesday saying it will serve as a way to cut costs across colleges and university departments.
“We’re going to move forward with a voluntary work-time reduction program …,” he said during an interview with E-News. “It’s additional flexibility and time off for the employees and a financial benefit to the institution.”
The announcement comes weeks after President Gordon Gee shared details on the school’s growing budget challenges, which he attributed to declining student enrollment and high operating costs. With that in mind, he said the University would need to operate as a smaller institution with fewer employees and programs.
On Tuesday, Alsop said the new work-time reduction program will offer interested faculty and staff the option to either reduce their work hours or appointment time at the University.
As part of the work reduction option, faculty and staff will remain actively employed while reducing the number of hours or overall effort they work a week. They would also see a related decrease in pay.
According to the University, effort refers to a faculty member’s “allocation of duties.”
Alternatively, faculty and staff may choose to lessen their appointment length for the year with a reduction in pay.
Both options can be ongoing or for a specific period of time, according to school officials.
“It's not guaranteed that if you express an interest that it's something that the University can commit to,” Alsop said. “This is something that if we can work out and benefit the employee and save money for the University, but we also meet the needs of our students, our faculty and our employees. Everything has to make sense for that.”
All faculty and staff are eligible for the program, except for employees who participate in the State Teachers Retirement System.
School officials said the program will help colleges and departments meet their budget goals and reduce the “potential impacts” on other employees in those areas.
In a Faculty Senate meeting last week, Alsop said employee reductions could range from not replacing positions due to retirement to reevaluating contracts for nonclassified staff.
Faculty and staff who are interested in the new work-time reduction program are asked to complete an interest form by April 28 at 5 p.m.
According to the University, applications will be reviewed by an employee’s college, department or unit based on its “immediate and long-term needs.” However, the Provost’s Office or a unit’s vice president will make a final decision.
Faculty and staff who are accepted into the program will be contacted by May 26, and work-time reductions may begin as soon as June 4.