Mark Vodianyi came to West Virginia University less than nine months ago through the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program to experience American culture. He left behind his school, his parents and their vineyard.

He was supposed to return home in May.

“Little did I know that this trip will be this long and this big and this exciting and saddening at the same time,” Vodianyi said.

Vodianyi is from Hrushivka, a village in Ukraine that has not been invaded, where he says his parents can still hear artillery fire going off every day. Still, they refuse to leave because they live off of the crops from their vineyard, and they strongly believe that Ukraine will be liberated.

He calls to check in on his parents everyday.

“I stayed for the summer. I regularly went to the Rec Center just to occupy [myself] because the more that you go and train yourself and you’re building up muscles, you’re less worried about what’s happening in your country. You’ll have less anxiety.”

Vodianyi is just one of many students, eight Ukrainian and 12 Russian, who currently reside at the University and may not be able to travel home due to the ongoing war.

In March, WVU began accepting donations through the WVU Foundation for students affected by the invasion of Ukraine.

According to April Kaull, executive director of communications, the University received 66 donations to the Barbara Alvis International Students Emergency Fund and the Kenneth and Carolyn Gray Student Emergency Fund, totaling $12,749.

WVU supports Ukrainian, Russian students with emergency funds West Virginia University will offer financial assistance to Ukrainian and Russian students i…

So far, Kaull said the Office of Global Affairs (OGA) has reported that six students have applied for and received funding from the Barbara Alvis International Student Emergency Fund.

This funding has helped students whose economies have been devastated, who need additional financial assistance for their prolonged stay in the United States and Russian students who can no longer access debit or credit cards tied to a Russian bank. It also helped secure housing for students who were unable to return home over the summer as many other students at the University typically do.

“WVU has always been a home to students from conflict areas, and we’ve always done our best to take care of them and work with them to understand their specific, individual needs that they may be experiencing,” Henry Oliver, director of global advancement, said.

In addition to financial and housing assistance, OGA has helped students get connected with legal representatives to extend their student visas, seek counseling services and find work opportunities.

“We try and have an individual conversation with them to understand what their specific needs are and then go from there because I don’t think, in these situations, that there’s ever a one-size-fits-all solution,” Oliver said.

The Carruth Center, WVU’s counseling center, offers psychological support designed for international students in crisis, including an international support group each semester. The Center currently employs a multicultural coordinator and behavior health therapist, whose position was created to better assist students of various backgrounds.

Additionally, the Center can connect students to legal services or find multicultural student organizations or events to participate in. It can also help international students find university jobs as many of them are limited to working on campus.

Oliver said OGA tries to support international students in any way they can, even if they are self-sufficient by helping to publicize and share their own student organization’s events and creating cultural programming that introduces them to the local heritage, like taking West Virginia day trips.

Vodianyi has received help from OGA to extend his visa and stay at the University while finishing his degree in the U.S. He now works in the office, helping other international students become acquainted with the University.

Although Vodianyi has enjoyed his time at WVU, he has felt homesick and worries for his family who opted to stay in Ukraine.

At the moment, what Vodiyani believes is most important is talking more about what’s happening in Ukraine, clearing up misinformation and propaganda and giving voices to the people to know how to best help them.

Before, Vodianyi planned to finish his degree in Kyiv after his exchange program, but now, knowing that anything can happen, he feels that he will be more effective in helping Ukraine by staying in the United States and fighting the “informational war.”

“While there is an active phase in Ukraine, there is now, simultaneously, an informational war between Russia and Ukraine and what is happening. The facts can be manipulated, and I feel obliged to the history, to Ukraine, to my family, to the truth,” Vodianyi said.

He said WVU has been helpful in supporting and providing spaces for Ukrainian students to spread their truth, more specifically through the Ukrainian Mountaineers Association, which aims to unite people in support of Ukraine.

Oleksandr “Alex” Tsaruk, Ukrainian professor of strategic management, graduate student and secretary of UMA, said the main purpose of creating the organization was to bring people together of all backgrounds who are interested in the Ukrainian language and culture. Tsaruk said there are less than 10 Ukrainians in UMA, although there are more than 30 members.

The Association holds many events and meetings, which Vodiyani said is sometimes attended by faculty and staff at the University, including President E. Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed.

Last semester, UMA organized a candlelight vigil where students, faculty and community members joined in prayer, song and solidarity for Ukraine.

Morgantown community holds candlelight vigil in support of Ukraine Morgantown residents gathered at Woodburn Circle Monday night for a candlelight vigil in sup…

“I felt something unreal, because I’m here in the USA, far from home, but I hear Ukrainian words and it empowers me, just to continue your fight and to live.”

Vodianyi said UMA also organized a rock concert downtown and raised up to $4,000 for Ukrainian refugees.

Tsaruk said, when the war is over, the organization will still exist because he wants other students to learn the truth about Ukrainian culture and its history.

“I think we have an obligation to be public diplomats of our culture and our country here. When the people will look at us, they will judge, ‘What is this country about?’”

As for education at the University, Tsaruk said it is important to call the situation as it is.

“You need to be brave enough to say, ‘The tyrant is a tyrant. Imperialism is imperialism. A dictatorship is a dictatorship. A legitimate state is a legitimate state.’”

For now, Tsaruk said he is just trying to be a good student who remembers where he came from.

To contribute to student assistance funds, visit give.wvu.edu/ukraine or donate to the WVU Foundation.