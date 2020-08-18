The WVU Office of Graduate Eduction and Life sent out an apology following a 'Zoom-bombing' incident during New Graduate Student Orientation on Monday.
Richard B. Thomas, WVU interim associate provost for graduate academic affairs, said in an email that the cyberattack contained racist and vulgar material.
"Both OGEL and the Office of the Provost would like to apologize to everyone for the truly offensive nature of this occurrence," Thomas wrote. "We would also like to say that we are very sorry to the speakers who had graciously volunteered their time to present information about WVU but had to deal with the abhorrent situation as it happened live."
Thomas said the University thought it had the most up-to-date security system through Zoom, and plans to update it accordingly to prevent situations like this from occurring again.
A recording and transcript from the chat room has been given to the University Police Department and Information Technology Services. According to the email, an investigation is underway to determine who the individual is and whether they are part of the WVU community.
"For our new graduate students in particular, please know that our university prides itself on being an inclusive and welcoming community," Thomas wrote. "Yesterday’s hateful rhetoric does not reflect our Mountaineer values, and we deeply regret that you were exposed to it."