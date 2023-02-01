WVU Police issued a warning on Wednesday about reported fraud and sextortion scams targeting students on campus.
School officials are encouraging students to be mindful when communicating with others on social media and when receiving unsolicited messages or phone calls.
Last month, the University Police Department received six reports of alleged fraud and harassment, including numerous sextortion complaints impacting students.
Sextortion refers to when an individual is threatened or blackmailed after providing sexually explicit material to a fraudster, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Students told University Police that a person was “threatening to distribute private and sensitive material if monetary demands were not met.”
In another case, someone impersonating a law enforcement officer told a student they were “going to be arrested for missing jury duty unless payment was made,” according to police.
Students are urged to report these incidents to the WVU Police Department by calling 304-293-COPS. These scams are not uncommon.
School officials provided the following advice from the FBI to avoid potential scams: