West Virginia University’s newest pedestrian bridge, connecting the PRT station on Beechurst Avenue to Reynolds Hall, opened Monday morning.
Scott Owen, project manager and lead for Reynolds Hall construction, said in an interview that the bridge was redesigned to better comply with the West Virginia Department of Highways height requirement over Beechurst Avenue.
The pedestrian bridge has an electric snowmelt to help with winter-weather conditions and an illuminated “West Virginia University” sign for nighttime visibility.
Crosswalks along Hough Street and Beechurst Avenue will remain open without the presence of crossing guards to assist pedestrians, according to a campus-wide email.
Construction on Reynolds Hall is projected to end in April, and the building will open its doors to students beginning next fall semester.
The building has an estimated budget of $100 million.
Due to the current construction status, the pedestrian bridge’s connection to Reynolds Hall is not compliant to Americans with Disability Act (ADA) standards.
“Individuals who require Americans with Disability Act accessibility in the area should utilize the crosswalks at Campus Drive or Hough Street and use either the elevator in Hodges Hall or the ramp to the PRT station to access Downtown campus buildings,” the University said in a campus-wide email.
ADA accommodations in the surrounding area will be made as construction continues at Reynolds Hall.
By the conclusion of construction, Reynolds Hall will be the first building on campus to have ADA accessibility to the Rail Trail.
An additional pedestrian bridge is present on WVU’s downtown campus — located on University Avenue. The bridge connects the current John Chambers College of Business and Economics building to the pathway between Ming Hsieh and Oglebay Hall.
Pedestrians are encouraged to cross the street at marked crosswalks or bridges and obey the signals.
For additional safety information, individuals can visit WVU’s safety and wellness website.