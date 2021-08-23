The WVU Board of Governors paid out $925,000 and a two-year scholarship to settle a pair of lawsuits from people injured in a rockslide last year, according to documents obtained through a public records request.
Last February, a boulder fell on Monongahela Boulevard and struck a vehicle and a PRT car, hospitalizing three.
Susan Cramer, a resident of Morgantown, and Chloe Bolin, a WVU animal and nutritional science student filed the two suits. They were both represented by Colombo Law.
Cramer was traveling in her car when the large boulder struck her vehicle, and, according to her complaint, she suffered 11 serious and permanent injuries with over $400,000 in medical bills.
In the settlement, she received $700,000, to be paid on behalf of the University through the insurance policy provided by the West Virginia Board of Risk and Insurance Management.
Bolin was riding in the PRT car when part of the boulder collided with it. She had a number of serious injuries and medical bills upwards of $100,000, according to her complaint.
She received $225,000 in the settlement and a scholarship for the last two years of her undergraduate studies.
A third lawsuit was filed in February 2021 by another student who was inside the PRT car, Maceon Wheeler. The engineering student made similar claims to the first two lawsuits and his case was pending as of last week.
A university spokesperson declined to comment on the settlement amount.