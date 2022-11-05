West Virginia University police released a statement Saturday afternoon, advising students to be cautious after recent shootings near the school’s downtown campus.
“These are the latest in several similar crimes that happened in the same general area since September, and I want our campus community, especially students, to be aware of them, but also to know that our department works closely with Morgantown Police to address incidents such as these,” UPD Chief Sherry St. Clair said. “The relationship we have with MPD is important and we appreciate their partnership.”
Two shootings have been reported within the past week on High Street, happening in the early morning hours. None have involved a student or member of the campus community, according to University police.
Most recently, law enforcement responded to a shooting at the intersection of Fayette and High streets early Saturday morning. Another shooting was reported on Sunday, Oct. 30, in a similar area.
Police said at least one person was injured in each shooting, and suspects haven’t been arrested at this time.
In both incidents, emergency notifications were released on the WVU Safety & Wellness social media accounts.
Anyone with information about either shooting is encouraged to contact Morgantown Police at 304-284-7522. Information can be shared anonymously at 304-284-7420.
University officials encourage students to download the LiveSafe app and to report a dangerous situation or crime by calling 911.
“Always be aware of your surroundings,” UPD said in a statement Saturday. “Know your neighborhood. Identify police and fire stations, libraries, emergency telephones — as well as the hours of operation of local stores and restaurants.”