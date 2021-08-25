WVU President E. Gordon Gee shared direct words Tuesday for people who have not yet gotten vaccinated against COVID-19.
"Well, first of all, my message to everyone is get the damn shot," he said in an exclusive interview with the Daily Athenaeum. "I mean, it's pretty simple to me. I cannot understand why anyone would not get this vaccine."
He added that he had gotten the Pfizer vaccine and felt more comfortable being in public afterwards, particularly as a university president who loves to socialize with students.
As of Wednesday, just under 1,500 unvaccinated students and staff on the Morgantown campus had yet to complete required COVID-19 testing.
The initial deadline was the end of last week. But according to University spokesperson April Kaull, people who have not yet submitted a test have until the end of this week to do so.
Those that do not submit a COVID-19 test will be referred to Student Conduct.
"I think that we need to say, look either you need to submit to the tests or you take the vaccine," Gee said. "If not, you're going to have to follow certain protocols. That's different than mandating. That's following certain protocols. And so I just think we need to be pretty strict about that."
Around 4,200 people across the WVU system have yet to complete the required COVID-19 education module, as of Wednesday. On the Morgantown campus, 3,900 people have yet to complete it.
As of the deadline last week, approximately 8,000 people had yet to complete the module, almost twice the current number.
The University has not mandated the vaccine for students and staff and continues to "strongly encourage" individuals to get vaccinated.